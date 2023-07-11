Watford's pursuit of South Korean striker Cho Gue-Sung looks to be all but over, as he looks set on a transfer to FC Midtjylland, as reports suggest he will undergo a medical with the Danish side.

It has been no secret that the Hornets are in need of attacking reinforcements after the sale of Joao Pedro to Brighton, as well as Keinan Davis returning to parent club Aston Villa, but this means that Valerien Ismael will have to look elsewhere for an ideal replacement as pre-season preparations intensify from here on in.

What was the situation between Watford and Cho Gue-Sung?

The 25-year-old was first linked with a move to Vicarage Road in mid-June by the Athletic, which linked both him and Callum Styles to the club but since then, neither have materialised.

The forward who scored twice for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in a 3-2 defeat by Ghana, also touted by fellow Championship outfits Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers, but Danish club Midtjylland are set to finalise a deal in the region of £2.5m between themselves and the forward's current side Jeonbuk Motors, as per the Telegraph.

Before any confirmation on the deal is made, this report states that he is set to undergo his medical in the coming days.

In fact, it was the same publication's reporter Mike McGrath who was the first to reveal such reports linking the striker with a potential move to the MCH Arena over the three Championship clubs who showed a keen interest throughout the summer.

What next for Watford?

Despite being unsuccessful in their pursuit of Cho Gue-Sung, Watford were able to bring in another transfer target in Rhys Healey from French outfit Toulouse, where he found the back of the net 39 times in 77 overall appearances.

But with injury limiting his overall gametime with Toulouse last season, it is clear that extra reinforcements must be made in this area of the pitch if Watford are to improve their squad depth.

Uncertainty over two more strikers

The Watford Observer claim that fellow centre-forward Ignacio Pusseto will depart the club, having allegedly been spotted in Udinese training gear yesterday. Pusseto hasn't made much of a mark at Watford since joining in 2020, only making eight appearances since his £8m move from the same club in the 2020 January window, with only one of those in the starting eleven.

The same publication also questioned the future of Ashley Fletcher, who also has found his time with the Hornets extremely tough - only making three starts amid the constant and well-documented revolving door regarding managerial appointments at Watford.

The only other forward this leaves on Watford's books is Vakoun Bayo, and the 26-year-old hasn't set the world alight in his only season at the club, only scoring four times in 21 Championship appearances.

This emphasises the task in hand for Ismael over the coming weeks to sharpen up the Hornets' attack ahead of his first game in charge against Queens Park Rangers on August 5th.