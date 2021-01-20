Watford set to miss out on deal for top-flight striker

Watford are unlikely to complete a deal to sign striker Walace on loan from Udinese this month, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

The Hornets have done deals with the Italian side that have seen players move both ways on a number of occasions in the past, with both clubs being owned by the Pozzo family.

However, it seems as though an agreement to bring Walace to Vicarage Road any time soon will not be happening.

According to this latest report, Watford had been keen to complete a loan deal for the striker during the January transfer window, although the chances of that happening are now said to be unlikely.

Walace joined Udinese from German side Hannover back in the summer of 2019, and has yet to score in 31 appearances in all competitions for his current club, who sit 15th in Serie A as things stand.

It has been something of a quiet January transfer window for Watford so far, with Danish winger Phillip Zinckernagel the club’s only senior signing so far this month.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one from a Watford perspective.

Despite the fact they are in a strong position in the Championship table, the goals do seem to have dried up of late somewhat, so you could understand it if they were keen to add an extra option upfront.

However, when you look at Walace’s record, it is noticeable that he is not exactly prolific in terms of with goals or assists.

As a result, you feel Watford may not be missing out too much by not getting this deal, and they could be better advised exploring other potential targets to provide that extra outlet for them upfront.