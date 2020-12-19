Watford set to make shock managerial decision

Watford are set to sack manager Vladimir Ivic after only four months in charge, according to the Telegraph.

Ivic was appointed as the club’s new manager back in August, replacing Nigel Pearson following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 43-year-old has guided Watford to fifth in the Championship table, but their league position perhaps doesn’t tell the whole story.

Despite having a very strong squad on paper, the Hornets have won only two of their last six games, and sit four points off second following today’s 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

According to the Telegraph, Watford are now set to part company with Ivic, with a decision set to be made over the next 48 hours.

Watford have won nine out of 20 Championship games under Ivic this term, and he is their seventh permanent manager in just under five years.

The Verdict

This is quite surprising.

It has taken time for Ivic to properly make his mark at Vicarage Road and get used to English football, but it is a results-based business.

With the players Watford have, they should be competing right at the top of the table, but instead, they are struggling for any sort of consistency.

The likes of Norwich and Bournemouth are starting to tail off and run away with it now, but Watford are having to play catch-up in the race for automatic promotion.