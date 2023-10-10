Highlights Watford's technical director, Ben Manga, and the recruitment team are set to leave the club after a poor season and questionable recruitment choices.

Manga was appointed last year with high expectations, but the club has decided to restructure the department following recent discussions.

This decision raises questions about Watford's strategy and previous planning, but it appears that manager Valerien Ismael will be given time to turn things around and recruitment will be a crucial factor moving forward.

Watford technical director Ben Manga, and others in the recruitment team at Vicarage Road, are set to leave the club.

Ben Manga to leave Watford

Manga only joined the Hornets last year, and he arrived with a good reputation in the game having worked with German outfit Frankfurt, initially as a scout before becoming the director of football.

Therefore, bringing him to the club was seen as a real coup for Watford, but it’s fair to say that things haven’t really gone to plan for Watford since his arrival in December 2022.

A poor first season back in the Championship included some questionable recruitment, and a lot has changed in the past six months, with Valerien Ismael now in charge.

Despite an underwhelming start to the campaign, the Frenchman was surprisingly backed with a new contract, and there are more changes going on in the background.

Reports initially emerged over the weekend suggesting Manga could leave Watford, and The Athletic has provided more information on that, stating talks took place yesterday, with the technical director expected to move on, along with recruitment figures he brought to the club.

“It is increasingly likely that Watford technical director Ben Manga and his recruitment team will leave the Championship club following discussions on Monday.

“Watford owner Gino Pozzo appointed Manga in December 2022 to work alongside existing sporting director Cristiano Giaretta. But the Italian has had the arrangement under review for the last few months and The Athletic understands Pozzo has now made the decision to restructure the department.

“Manga, who previously worked at Eintracht Frankfurt, was appointed alongside assistant coach and head of scouting Helena Costa, as well as Raffael Tonello, who was in charge of academy recruitment.

“When Manga made the move from Germany eight other scouts joined the Watford ranks. It is understood that a final decision has not been made on every member of Manga’s team. Manga has four more years remaining on his contract at Watford and a severance agreement will have to be finalised with him and his entire team if they are all to depart.”

What does this mean for Watford?

It’s just another example of the club making a mistake in the past, and it’s going to cost a lot to rectify it, with Manga and any staff set for a pay-off.

They gave him a long-term contract to lead what they hoped would be a successful era, so to abandon that after such a short time brings more questions about the strategy and previous planning.

We know Watford’s history in terms of making changes, but the new deal for Ismael indicates he is going to be the one they do give time to get things right, and clearly the recruitment is going to be a big factor moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether Manga is replaced, and what happens in the future, but Watford need to get things right, and the fans may not have full confidence with the owners given how recent years have played out.