Watford reportedly set to make massive Slaven Bilic decision

Watford are reportedly set to sack Slaven Bilic after less than six months in charge of the Hornets.

Sackings at Watford after a short period of time are nothing new and this is set to be the latest that the club goes through, with Bilic only arriving at the club earlier this season back in September.

Indeed, he succeeded Rob Edwards who had been at the club for even less time, after he was fired from the job after just the opening exchanges of the season.

Bilic was appointed with one mission; to get Watford up and out of the Championship but, as things stand, there are several sides looking better placed to achieve that this year.

Now, according to the Watford Observer, it looks as though the Croatian is set for the chop and the report reveals that a swift replacement could be announced at Vicarage Road, with Chris Wilder touted as the man to come in.

Wilder has been out of work since Middlesbrough and he parted company earlier this season, with Michael Carrick arriving on Teesside to take over the reins there.

The Verdict

This is probably the right decision.

Of course, the usual jokes will be made about Watford and sacking managers quickly but form has been up and down at best and since the World Cup break they are only in the bottom half of the league table results-wise.

It appears another new era will begin at the club, then, and it could well be Wilder that oversees things.