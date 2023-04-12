Watford are expected to sack Chris Wilder following a disappointing run of form in the Championship, according to Football Insider.

Wilder was drafted in as Slaven Bilic's successor last month on a short-term deal which was set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, as per this latest report, the 55-year-old is now expected to be given his marching orders by the club's hierarchy before the season reaches a crescendo.

With Wilder at the helm, Watford have only managed to claim one victory in the Championship and are now facing an uphill battle to reach the play-offs.

The Hornets have suffered three defeats in their last six league games and squandered a two-goal lead earlier this week in their meeting with Coventry City.

If Watford do opt to part ways with Wilder, he will be the third manager to be sacked by the club this season.

Who are Watford looking to bring in as Chris Wilder's replacement?

A report from Foot Mercato yesterday suggested that Watford were keen on the possibility of handing over the reins to Francesco Farioli who is also a target for Portuguese side Braga.

As per Football Insider, the Hornets have now made contact with Farioli as they aim to convince him to make the move to the club.

Farioli has been without a job since leaving Turkish outfit Alanyaspor earlier this year.

Is sacking Wilder the right call by Watford?

While it is fair to say that Watford have not managed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during Wilder's spell in charge of the club, he simply has not had enough time to implement his ideas.

Although the Hornets' approach in terms of hiring, and then quickly firing managers in the past has resulted in them securing promotion to the top-flight, it is not set to work this year as they are facing the possibility of another year in the Championship.

For Wilder, his reputation may not be damaged too much by this particular stint as Watford's owners are known for their lack of patience.

If Farioli is drafted in as Wilder's successor this season, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to get the best out of the club's players.

Six points adrift of Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the final play-off spot, the Hornets may need to win all five of their remaining games in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46-game mark.