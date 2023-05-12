Watford are set to lose their head of academy recruitment Jerome Thomas to Brighton & Hove Albion, according to a report from The Athletic.

Thomas was appointed in this particular role in June 2022, but is now set to make the move to the Seagulls.

Before making the switch to Watford, Thomas previously held scouting roles at Chelsea and Everton.

The 40-year-old has already informed Watford's academy director Richard Johnson and head of technical development Jimmy Gilligan about his intention to make this switch.

What did Jerome Thomas' job at Watford entail?

Thomas will start his new role at the end of May, while the Hornets are now on the lookout for a replacement.

Watford are expected to fill this role by May 26th.

During his time with the Championship side, Thomas played a role in helping the club sign around 35 players across the Under-9 to Under-21 age groups.

Thomas also contributed to the decision-making process regarding the retention and release of academy players.

The former Charlton Athletic player is set to become the second individual to make the move to Brighton this month from Vicarage Road.

As confirmed by Albion's official website, Brighton have agreed to sign Joao Pedro from Watford for an undisclosed fee.

Pedro, who has signed a contract with the Premier League side which is set to run until 2028, will link up with his new side when the transfer window opens.

While Brighton opted against revealing how much they paid for the forward, it is understood that Watford are in line to receive a fee in the region of £30m.

Pedro managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Brazilian made his final appearance for the Hornets during their 1-0 defeat to Hull City last month.

Will Jerome Thomas' switch to Brighton & Hove Albion impact Watford?

While this switch will not have a bearing on the recruitment process at senior level due to the nature of Thomas' role, it could have a negative impact on the club's search for young players if Watford fail to draft in a suitable replacement.

As for Thomas, he will be linking up with a Brighton side who have unearthed their fair share of gems in recent years.

The likes of Evan Ferguson, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Moises Caicedo have all gone on to impress in the Premier League after making the switch to the Amex Stadium.

Watford will be looking to replicate Brighton's success in the transfer market later this year under the guidance of their new head coach Valerien Ismael.