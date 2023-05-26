Watford target Lucas Joao is currently the subject of interest from as many as six Championship teams at this stage and is also attracting interest from French sides, according to Darren Witcoop.

The 29-year-old is confirmed to be leaving Reading on the expiration of his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following a four-year stay there, with the Berkshire outfit admitting defeat in their potential previous quest to keep him following their relegation to League One.

He now has the opportunity to weigh up his options, with options potentially both at home and abroad for him as he works out which path to take next.

Watford's interest in Lucas Joao

The Reading Chronicle revealed yesterday that the Hornets were weighing up a move for the Angola international, who is a proven goalscorer in the English second tier.

Although he wasn't able to get into double figures last season, that was more down to his lack of game time rather than his performance levels, though he would have been disappointed not to have made more of an impact during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

His goals could be extremely useful for a Watford team who have already lost Joao Pedro and Keinan Davis and could also see the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ismaila Sarr leave the club this summer as well.

The Hertfordshire outfit are likely to have a decent amount to spend during this upcoming window because of Pedro's sale - but could still want to look in the free agent market for bargains and Joao would certainly be a top addition despite his injury record.

Where should Lucas Joao go?

A move to France could be appealing to provide him with a fresh start - but remaining in England could be a good option for him because he has spent a very decent chunk of his career in the country.

Ideally, he needs to move to a team who are almost certain not to be relegated at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, so that may rule out a move to the likes of Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United.

Vicarage Road could be a good destination though and he may become a crowd favourite there if he can stay fit and score regularly.

One thing some Reading supporters questioned was his work rate - but he has become a better presser in the past 12 months and deserves another chance in the second tier.

He should only join the Hornets if he's going to start regularly though - because at 29 - he should not be sitting on the bench.