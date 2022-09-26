Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watford set to confirm significant managerial news

Watford are set to confirm the departure of head coach Rob Edwards shortly, with suggestions that the Hornets have sacked the 39-year-old.

That is according to a Telegraph report that has surfaced early this afternoon.

As per that report, the club have dismissed Edwards due to fears they are already losing ground at the top of the Championship table.

Former West Bromwich Albion and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is set to succeed Edwards in the Vicarage Road dugout, as per the Telegraph report.

More to follow.


