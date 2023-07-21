Highlights Watford's transfer business has been slow, but they might finally be bringing in a new attacking midfielder in the form of Giorgi Chakvetadze from Gent on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Chakvetadze is a creative player who can play as a number 10 or on the wing. He had a promising start to his career at Gent, but knee injuries hindered his progress.

The 23-year-old spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia, where he won the domestic league title.

Watford's transfer business this summer has been slow to say the very least, with just Rhys Healey and Tom Ince being the Hornets' significant incomings.

New head coach Valerien Ismael is having to be patient when it comes to bringing new recruits through the door, and there's every chance that he could be waiting on a departure for Ismaila Sarr to add to Joao Pedro's exit earlier in the summer to bring in some much-needed funds.

Nothing looks to be moving on the Senegal international winger front at the moment though, but Watford could be about to finally bring in a fresh face after weeks of inactivity.

They were believed to be in talks with multiple players such as South Korea Cho Gue-sung and Barnsley's Callum Styles, but the former went to Denmark and the latter a deal has not been able to be struck just yet for.

It appears though that a new attacking midfielder could be poised to arrive at Vicarage Road though, as Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Gent's creative Georgia international Giorgi Chakvetadze has turned down French club Metz to sign for the Hertfordshire outfit on a season-long loan deal.

The apparent deal would also give Watford the option to buy 23-year-old Chakvetadze next summer should he prove to be a hit, with Ismael and co going for the try before you buy option.

Who is Giorgi Chakvetadze?

Chakvetadze came through the youth academy of Georgian giants Dinamo Tbilisi, making his professional debut in November 2016 at the age of just 17.

After less than a year in Dinamo's first-team as a teenager, with five league goals in 29 appearances to his name, Chakvetadze made the move to Gent of Belgium, with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also declaring interest before that as well.

Chakvetadze was clearly a hot prospect and was eased into first-team action in his first year at Gent, but in 2018-19 he played more often, making 31 appearances, scoring six times and notching nine assists.

Knee injuries though in 2019 and 2020 somewhat stunted Chakvetadze's rapid development and in January 2022 following his diminishing game-time at Gent, the creative midfielder joined Hamburg of the 2. Bundesliga for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Chakvetadze was then sent out to Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia for the 2022-23 season, where he was able to find game-time in European competition as they played regularly in the UEFA Europa Conference League, following their failures in the Champions League and Europa League.

In 47 appearances, Chakvetadze provided nine assists and won the Slovakian league title, but he returned to Gent this summer with one year still remaining on his contract.

And in terms of his international career, Chakvetadze has been pretty productive for Georgia as he has scored seven times in his 16 senior caps for his home nation, with the majority of them coming in 2018 at the height of his productivity.

Would Giorgi Chakvetadze be a good signing for Watford?

Chakvetadze is clearly creative and can play as a number 10 or on the wing, but he would have a lot to prove in English football.

He looked to be a star in the making at Gent five years ago, but knee injuries slowed his progression down and have kept him at a lower level domestically for the last year or so.

His experience with Slovan Bratislava may have brought something back for him though - whilst he only scored once in his time there his nine assists prove that there's someone with an eye for a pass and cross there and that's what Watford's attack could thrive off.

Should the option to buy be for something modest, then it's a very good deal for Watford who can have a look at him for the season before deciding whether they should take the plunge on a permanent arrangement.