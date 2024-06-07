Highlights Watford are considering a move for 34-year-old Matt Ritchie, as manager Tom Cleverley aims to strengthen first team.

Ritchie is set to become a free agent with his contract at Newcastle expiring

Watford are among the clubs eyeing a move for Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Hornets are contemplating a deal for the 34-year-old, as Tom Cleverley looks to make his mark on the first team squad.

Cleverley was appointed as permanent manager at the end of the previous campaign after a short stint in charge on an interim basis.

This summer will be his first opportunity to make additions to his team, with the transfer window set to open later this month.

He will be looking to build a team capable of improving on the club’s 15th place finish in the table last season.

Matt Ritchie - Newcastle United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2016-17 42 (40) 12 (7) 2017-18 35 (32) 3 (5) 2018-19 36 (35) 2 (8) 2019-20 18 (14) 2 (1) 2020-21 18 (15) 0 (2) 2021-22 18 (14) 0 (2) 2022-23 7 (0) 0 2023-24 13 (0) 1 (0)

Watford eyeing Matt Ritchie

Ritchie is set to become a free agent at the end of the month following the conclusion of his contract with Newcastle.

The winger had fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park in recent years, leading to just 13 appearances in the league last season (all stats from Fbref).

It is understood that Cleverley is a big admirer of the Scotland international, and could be one of his first signings as the main man at Vicarage Road.

The former midfielder is said to be a fan of his versatility and experience, and sees him as a potentially strong addition to his current attacking options.

However, Watford are likely to face competition in the race for his signature, with a number of unnamed Championship sides also reportedly weighing up a move.

Given his free agent status, he will be available to discuss terms with clubs on a move without the need for a discussion with Newcastle.

It remains to be seen what Ritchie’s preference would be, or if he would be willing to take a step down to the Championship.

Regular game time could be a factor in his decision, as could the opportunity to earn a lucrative wage or compete at a top flight level for at least another season.

Watford’s summer business

Watford will be looking to keep together their first team squad while making improvements for a sustained promotion push next year.

The Hornets were in play-off contention until the final couple of months of the campaign, before ultimately finishing 17 points adrift of the top six.

Cleverley will also be hoping to keep hold of the likes of Yaser Asprilla, who is attracting interest from clubs this summer.

This could be a busy summer at Vicarage Road, with Cleverley eyeing moves to make his mark on the Watford squad.

Ritchie could be a solid fit for Watford

Ritchie’s free agent status means this could be a reasonably affordable addition to make for Watford.

He would bring a lot of experience to the squad, and could take on a leadership role to help the younger players to compete for promotion.

Cleverley also sees his versatility as an asset, which makes a lot of sense as he could plug him into various roles in the team when needed.

At 34, Ritchie likely won’t be playing every minute of every game, but he could still be a valuable addition to the club as he is still more than capable of competing at a Championship level.