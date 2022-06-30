Watford set to benefit with £50 million Tottenham transfer agreed in principle

Watford could be set to net a healthy amount of cash with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly reaching a transfer agreement in principle for Brazilian forward Richarlison.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford back in 2018, and it was recently revealed by Hornets chairman Scott Duxbury that the Hertfordshire club inserted a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

As per the Watford Observer following that interview, Watford are set to receive 10% of anything over the £40 million pound transfer fee that they sold the Brazilian for four years ago.

Indeed, this would net the Hornets a healthy amount if reports this morning are accurate.

As per The Athletic, Everton and Tottenham struck an agreement overnight for the 25-year-old, with a fee in the region of £50 million plus £10 million in add-ons agreed in principle.

David Ornstein, the journalist who wrote the story, says that final talks will commence today to agree on a definite final price.

If the fee is the one reported above, that could see Watford net £1 million pounds from the initial fee, if Duxbury’s claims are accurate.

If the sell-on clause includes add-ons, this could potentially see the Hornets net a further £1 million, which could take the total sell-on fee to circa £2 million.

Richarlison is set to undergo a Spurs medical today, with personal terms reportedly already agreed.

The Verdict

This would certainly be a nice bonus for Watford if the above figures arrive.

Of course, we do not know the ins and outs of the deal that sent him to Everton, but going off of Hornets Chairman Scott Duxbury’s claims, the above figure could arrive.

Indeed, it would be a nice addition to the £40 million that the Hornets have already reportedly received for the Brazilian.

Buy low, sell high, and profit once again down the line from a sell-on clause – this is the Pozzo model at its finest.