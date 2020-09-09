Watford set to be without key player for Middlesbrough clash

Watford are set to be without Ismaila Sarr for their opening-day fixture against Middlesbrough, Vladimir Ivic has confirmed.

Watford begin their 2019/20 campaign with a home clash against Boro on Friday night, as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

One player they will be without for Friday night’s clash at Vicarage Road is Ismaila Sarr, whose future at Watford remains uncertain.

Sarr arrived at Watford from Rennes for a club-record fee last summer, and the attacker scored five goals and registered six assists for the Hornets as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old – who has another four years left on his contract – has since been linked with moves away, with Liverpool and Wolves among those being linked.

Sarr is set to miss Friday’s clash through injury, though, with Ivic telling the Watford Observer: “He’s back and he’s here and I hope in the next few days he will start to work with the team. He will not be available for Middlesbrough.”

Watford will be hoping to start the season strongly, against a Boro side looking to make improvements under Neil Warnock in 2020/21.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a big loss for Watford ahead of their clash with Boro, and fans will now be concerned about his future at Vicarage Road.

I think Watford fans will be resigned to losing Sarr this summer, as he cost so much money last summer and is probably too good to be playing in the Championship.

Watford will receive such a large fee for Sarr if he does leave, given the amount of time left on his contract and based on how much he arrived for last summer.