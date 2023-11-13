Watford's link with Udinese has been very much scrutinized over the years, with the Pozzo Family owning both clubs - and that has meant a lot of transfer deals between the two outfits.

For clarity, Giampaolo Pozzo is the owner of the Serie A side and he also was in control of Watford as well, but in 2014 he passed the baton to his son Gino for the Hornets.

It still hasn't stopped deals happening between the two clubs, and since the partnership began in 2012, there has been 62 separate transfer transactions, with some of those involving the same player with initial loans that have become permanent.

Four Watford players - Christian Kabasele, Maduka Okoye, Domingos Quina and Joao Ferreira - all joined the Italian side in the summer transfer window, but Valerien Ismael's side could be about to strengthen their own squad in January with a contracted Udinese player.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Hornets are set to be offered the chance to sign young French midfielder Etienne Camara, who only joined Udinese in the summer from Huddersfield.

With just one year left on his contract at the Terriers, Camara was cashed in on, with the fee believed to be €2 million for the promising defensive midfielder.

It could be a quick return to England for the 20-year-old though, who was at Huddersfield for three years before departing for mainland Europe.

Camara joined Town's development squad in October 2020 having previously been in the youth system of Angers in his native France, and he made his first-team debut just a few months later in the FA Cup.

2022-23 was Camara's breakout season though as he made his Championship debut for Huddersfield in the early stages of the campaign under Mark Fotheringham, going on to start eight league matches in a row, although towards the end of the season he was barely used by Neil Warnock.

Etienne Camara's Huddersfield Town Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 20 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 Tackles Per Game 1.9 Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 Clearances Per Game 0.7 Blocks Per Game 0.3 Pass Success % 78.0 Key Passes Per Game 0.4

Regardless though, Camara landed himself a move to Udinese, but it has not quite worked out yet.

How has Etienne Camara been getting on at Udinese?

Having signed a four-year deal in the summer, Camara was probably planned on being a project anyway, but he is yet to get off the bench for Udinese - who are struggling in 16th position - in Serie A action.

The French youngster's only first-team action so far has come in the second round of the Italian Cup against fellow top flight strugglers Caglliari, where he played 89 minutes in a defensive midfield position.

Aside from that though, Camara has been luckless in his attempts to get minutes, which could be why Udinese are willing to facilitate a move for him back to England.

Would Etienne Camara be a good signing for Watford?

When Camara signed for Udinese, there was always a good chance that at some point, he may end up at Vicarage Road at some point.

The youngster showed flashes of his ability for Huddersfield last season and he has high potential, but he won't learn much sat on the bench over in Italy.

At Watford, Camara would have a better chance of getting game-time as Jake Livermore would be his only real competition as the anchor of the midfield, although centre-back Francisco Sierralta has also played there.

If Camara was going to get regular game-time though, then he would be a good signing on loan in January - if it's a permanent deal that Udinese are willing to do though then that would be even more beneficial for Ismael.