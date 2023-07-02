William Troost-Ekong is having a medical with PAOK as he prepares to join the Greek club from Watford in a deal worth around £1m.

William Troost-Ekong to join PAOK from Watford

The centre-back signed for the Hornets from Udinese in 2020, and he has gone on to make 68 appearances for the club, which included helping them to the Premier League in 2021.

However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the past two seasons, and he was sent out on loan to Salernitana last season.

With the Serie A side deciding against triggering an option to make the move permanent, Troost-Ekong had returned to Watford, but it appears he will be on the move immediately.

That’s after The Athletic revealed the 29-year-old is poised to join PAOK, after turning down a move to their Greek rivals Panathinaikos.

“Watford and PAOK are in advanced talks over the sale of William Troost-Ekong. The Nigeria international — who is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2025 — is believed to have agreed a three-year contract with the Greek Super League side.

“The two clubs are now negotiating on a fee, which is likely to be in the region of £1million. He is due to travel to Greece for a medical on Monday.”

Watford are expected to be very busy in the transfer market this summer as they look to back Valerien Ismael as he reshapes the squad ahead of his first season in charge.

Watford summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it’s going to be a hectic period for Watford as they look to change the squad, and whilst there will be an excitement about incomings, they also need to move players on. So, this is a move that makes sense, as Troost-Ekong was going to struggle to be in Ismael’s best XI, and this is a chance for the club to move a player off the wage bill and get a fair fee.

Some may have thought the change in management may have given Troost-Ekong a chance to get his place back, but this does seem the right time for all parties to move on, and it continues the clearout that has been going on at Vicarage Road.

Now, it’s about trying to bring players in, with Ismael needing individuals who are suited to his specific style of play. So, it will be interesting to see the business that takes place in the coming weeks, and what the Watford team looks like on the opening day.