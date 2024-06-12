Highlights Watford are willing to part ways with Imran Louza this summer.

Louza impressed on loan at Lorient in Ligue 1, attracting interest from clubs in France and Spain.

Watford are open to the loan or permanent sale of Imran Louza this summer following his January move to Lorient.

According to Ouest France, the Championship side are willing to let the 25-year-old depart during the upcoming transfer window.

Louza made the loan switch to Lorient last January, and went on to impress during his performances in Ligue 1.

The midfielder featured 14 times in the French top flight, and earned a lot of plaudits for his displays despite their relegation to the second division (all stats from Fbref).

The player is now set to return to Vicarage Road for pre-season later this summer, but could instead depart again in another deal.

Imran Louza - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Watford 15 (11) 1 (3) Lorient 14 (10) 1 (3)

Imran Louza transfer latest

It is understood that Louza has a release clause in his contract that will allow him to depart Watford if triggered.

It remains to be seen what the value of this clause is, but it is also believed that the Hornets are open to a permanent or temporary exit for the player this summer.

There are clubs in both France and Spain scouting the player with an interest in completing a deal in the coming weeks.

The Morocco international featured 15 times for Watford in the Championship prior to his winter departure, including 11 starts.

Louza has a contract until the summer of 2028, but the second tier club are not willing to stand in his way of a move if one comes to fruition.

No concrete offers have yet been made, but it is anticipated that interest will be made clear soon, with at least two clubs eyeing a deal.

Louza signed for Watford in the summer of 2021 from Ligue 1 side Nantes, and has gone on to become an important part of the first team squad.

Injuries prevented him from playing a bigger role in the team’s Championship return in the 2022-23 campaign, as well as missing Morocco’s World Cup semi-final run, but he seems to have put those issues behind him after a healthy last 12 months.

Watford’s summer transfer plans

Tom Cleverley is now in charge at Watford following Valerien Ismael’s dismissal as manager in March.

Ismael was in charge when Louza departed on loan for Lorient, but he may never feature for Cleverley’s side if he is sold this summer.

The former midfielder has taken on his first role in management, having earned the permanent position at Vicarage Road after a short stint in charge on an interim basis.

Cleverley will now be looking to build a team capable of improving on their 15th place finish in the table last season.

Imran Louza sale could raise funds for Watford

If Louza is not part of the club’s first team plans next season, then he could be a high-value asset for them to cash in on.

The midfielder has the potential to be competing at a top flight level elsewhere, having performed well in Ligue 1 in the second half of the season.

While he could still play a role for Watford if he stays, it might be better to cash in now while his stock is so high after his loan spell in France.

He does have four years remaining on his contract, meaning there is no need to sell, but the existence of a release clause means that could take the decision out of Watford’s hands anyway.