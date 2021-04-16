Watford set for summer transfer battle with Southampton over £4.3m-rated forward

Southampton have joined Watford in the race for Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani but it will cost at least €5 million (£4.3m) to prize him away from the French club this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Ligue 1 club this term, scoring five times and adding six assists in 32 appearances so far.

The Frenchman’s exploits appear to have turned heads across Europe, with Foot Mercato reporting that, alongside Frankfurt, Leipzig, Club Brugge, and Freiburg, Watford and Southampton are interested ahead of the summer window.

It is understood it will cost more than £4.3 million to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

Muani’s contract with Nantes is set to expire in 2022, meaning the Ligue 1 side may look to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free a year later.

The Verdict

Muani looks like an exciting young forward and could prove an absolute bargain if Watford can sign him for less than £5 million.

The Hornets look on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League and their forward line may be an area they’ll need to strengthen ahead of their return to the top flight, particularly given the previous interest in Ismaila Sarr.

He’s not yet at Sarr’s level but Muani has similar strengths, with his pace and direct running making him a real nuisance for opposition sides in Ligue 1 this term.

Watford may just be eyeing the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for the Senegal international, given the interest in him over the past few years.