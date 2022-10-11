Watford set for significant player setback as FA charge confirmed

Watford could be without midfielder Imran Louza for six games after he was charged with spitting at an opponent after their defeat to Swansea City last week.

The Moroccan international has endured a frustrating start to the campaign as injuries meant he only made his first appearance against Stoke at the start of the month.

Louza has gone on to play in the two games since as well and has scored once and registered one assist in that period.

However, he could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after the Watford Observer confirmed that he has been charged by the FA for spitting at Ryan Manning in the Hornets defeat to Swansea City six days ago.

The incident, which came right at the end of the game when Watford felt they should’ve been awarded a penalty, was not seen by the officials but complaints were made after.

Due to the nature of it, Louza would likely face a longer ban than a standard red card which is three games.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that if he has spat at a player then Louza can have no complaints about a lengthy ban.

From a football perspective, it’s a major blow for Slaven Bilic as he will have seen already just how good the midfielder is. He is talented on the ball, has good energy and can control games at this level.

So, there’s no denying it would be a significant blow at a very busy period when the boss would want everyone available.

