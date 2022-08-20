Watford selection news emerges as Crystal Palace circle transfer

Watford are expecting to involve Ismaila Sarr in their matchday squad this afternoon against Preston North End.

Rob Edwards’ squad is at threat of being pulled apart at this late stage of the transfer window.

Interest in Joao Pedro from Newcastle United is well known, whilst Sarr is another player that could be lured back into the Premier League.

Sarr missed a midweek draw with Birmingham City owing to a hamstring injury, although it’s been reported how Crystal Palace are keen on the attacker.

However, The Athletic report that despite the transfer interest in Sarr, there’s the expectation that he will be involved against Preston this afternoon.

The 24-year-old has scored once and registered an assist in his three Championship appearances this season, the goal being that incredible long-range effort in the 1-1 draw with West Brom earlier in the month.

The hardest Watford FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

Watford have started the 2022/23 season brightly.

Edwards has collected eight points from the 12 that have been available, which leaves the Hornets third in the table, trailing only Blackburn Rovers and Hull City at this stage. Watford are level on points with the latter, trailing them on goal difference alone.

The Verdict

The transfer noise around the likes of Pedro and Sarr is really unsurprising. It’s safe to say that it’s probably unhelpful for Edwards, with his players consistently linked with moves away.

One way to silence those talks (in a way) is for them to be playing.

Whilst Pedro will miss out against Preston, Sarr being involved does put focus on matters on the pitch, rather than links to him moving away.

For now, it’s probably quite welcome for Edwards and Watford.

Thoughts? Let us know!