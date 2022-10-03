Watford secure transfer agreement for 19-y/o striker

Watford have confirmed that young Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado will join the club on a six-year contract from next summer.

The Hornets have been active in the South American market over the years, with Richarlison, Joao Pedro and Yáser Asprilla three examples of successful recruitment from the club.

And, they have now agreed a deal for another talent as the club announced that they have agreed to sign Hurtado.

The teenager will join ahead of next season and he has put pen to paper on terms that will see him stay at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2029.

Currently playing for Colombian second division outfit CD Real Cartagena, Hurtado scored four goals in ten games, whilst he has also represented his country at U19 level.

Of course, this means he won’t be able to play a part this season as Slaven Bilic’s side look to push for an immediate return to the Premier League, so he will continue to get his game time in South America ahead of trying to impress in pre-season.

The verdict

This is an exciting signing for Watford and the fans will simply have to trust the club as they have a good track record with bringing in players from that part of the world.

There will obviously need to be patience with the youngster and it makes sense that Watford have allowed him to continue his development back home before making the move across.

The fact he has played for Colombia at youth level shows he has quality and it will be interesting to see how his career progresses over the years.

