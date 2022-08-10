Watford seal transfer clause in Leicester City agreement

Watford have secured the signing of Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City on an initial loan deal.

The club has confirmed the move for the midfielder in a statement on their official website.

The 24-year old will arrive on a temporary basis for the season ahead, but the Hornets have secured an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Any potential permanent deal will come for an undisclosed fee in a year’s time.

Choudhury joins the likes of Mario Gaspar, Vakoun Bayo, Rey Manaj and Ben Hamer as arrivals at Vicarage Road this summer, among others.

The midfielder has been with the Foxes since he was seven years old and has made 84 appearances for the first team squad in his time at the King Power Stadium.

He played a key role in helping the team lift the first FA Cup in the club’s history in 2021, as well being an important squad member for the team’s run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season.

He joins up with Rob Edwards’ squad in the Championship, with the team having earned four points from their opening two fixtures against Sheffield United and West Brom respectively.

The Verdict

This is a solid signing for Edwards’ squad and will bolster the team’s options in midfield.

Choudhury has a lot of Premier League experience that he can bring to the dressing room, and he has proven to be a very solid player both in and out of possession.

This also continues Watford’s positive transfer business as the club looks to back the latest appointment of manager in Edwards.

The team is now nicely balanced as the club looks to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Securing an option to buy also gives Watford a lot of wiggle room to make their own decisions over the future of the player.