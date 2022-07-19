Watford seal permanent deal for 34-year-old

Watford have secured the services of Ben Hamer on a free transfer.

As confirmed by the Hornets’ official website, the goalkeeper has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at Vicarage Road.

Hamer was on the lookout for a new club following Swansea City’s decision to part ways with him.

The 34-year-old was one of six senior players who the Jacks opted to release after the 2021/22 campaign.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Hamer has represented Swansea, Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City at this level during his career.

In the first half of the previous term, Hamer featured on 21 occasions for the Jacks in the second-tier.

The keeper lost his place in the Welsh outfit’s starting eleven to Andy Fisher who played 22 games for Swansea in all competitions following the turn of the year.

Having secured a move to Watford, Hamer will now be aiming to force his way into contention for a place in the club’s side for their showdown with Sheffield United on August 1st.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, the Hornets will be determined to make a positive start to life under the guidance of their new head coach Rob Edwards.

24 Watford quiz questions about their time in the EFL – Can you score 100%?

1 of 24 1. Which was Watford's last season in the Championship? 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21

The Verdict

When you consider that Watford are no longer able to call upon the services of Ben Foster or Rob Elliot, it is hardly a surprise that they have decided to bolster their options in this particular position by swooping for Hamer.

With Edwards revealing last week that he was looking to add some more homegrown players to the club’s squad, Hamer fits this particular criteria.

Set to provide competition for Daniel Bachmann and Maduka Okoye, the former Derby man will be confident in his ability to step up to the mark when called upon.

Hamer knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 138 appearances in this division during his career.