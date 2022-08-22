Watford seal fresh Aston Villa transfer agreement

Watford are closing in on the signing of Kortney Hause from Aston Villa, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year old is set to join the Hornets as part of a season long loan agreement between the two clubs.

Personal terms were negotiated on Monday morning, with the player agreeing to the transfer.

A medical has been scheduled, with the move now set to be sealed this week.

The deal was separate from the move of Ismaila Sarr, who was expected to move the other way in a big money transfer sum before the agreement collapsed earlier this morning.

Watford have been in the pursuit of a fresh centre back signing for some time, with Hause specifically scouted as a transfer target since January, but Villa refused a move at the time.

The defender signed a contract extension with the Premier League side since then, but has fallen down the overall pecking order of the squad following the arrival of Diego Carlos.

But Carlos’ long-term injury has not seen Villa decide against green-lighting the move of Hause to Watford, with Steven Gerrard now expecting to look to the transfer window to sign a replacement for the Spaniard.

Hause has also fully recovered from a knee injury of his own so should be ready for the Championship action once he completes his move to Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

Watford are in need of defensive reinforcement for Rob Edwards’ side.

The team has yet to replace Samir and Edwards is looking to sign a left-footed centre back, which Hause fits the bill.

The 27-year old hasn’t quite made it at Premier League level, making only 32 appearances in the top flight across the last three seasons.

But at Championship level, the Englishman has proven to be a very capable defender and should make for a solid addition to Watford’s backline.