Watford have scouted Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Record (17/4; 7:10am).

The Hornets are currently in an uncertain situation ahead of next term because they could still claim a play-off spot and secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, even though they have endured an underwhelming season.

Despite not knowing what division they will be in though, it seems as though they are pressing ahead and scouting targets with the club's technical director Ben Manga reportedly heading to Scotland to watch the player in action.

How well has Luke Chambers performed at Kilmarnock?

After seeing the likes of Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley being given the chance to go elsewhere in the summer, Chambers would have been itching for a temporary switch in January and he was given the opportunity to link up with Kilmarnock, who are back in the Scottish top tier.

His impact going forward has been limited since his time under Derek McInnes, recording no goals and just one assist in 10 competitive appearances, but he has been a regular starter for the 51-year-old when available and the fact he's been scouted by Watford tells you all you need to know.

Operating both as a full-back and a wing-back, he has been able to test himself in both positions and that could be useful for the Hornets' next manager, who may want to switch up systems.

Are Watford in need of addressing this position?

Although Ken Sema may be able to fill in at left-back, the Hornets will surely want a summer signing to come in to replace Hassane Kamara, who is set to join Udinese in the summer and bring his stay at Vicarage Road to an end.

It's unclear whether they would want to bring Kamara back - but they should have a list of targets to pursue to give them the best chance of addressing this position before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

It's certainly an area that desperately needs to be strengthened, with James Morris potentially able to go out on loan if a left-back or two does arrive when the summer comes along.

Would this potential deal work out for all parties?

Liverpool would probably be keen to see him head to Vicarage Road because the Hornets are likely to be pushing at the top end of the Championship next season if they don't win promotion at the end of this term.

However, there's likely to be one non-negotiable for them. He needs to be playing as much as possible and if he isn't going to start regularly in Hertfordshire, it would be difficult to see Jurgen Klopp's side sanctioning this potential switch.

The player will also want as much game time as he can possibly get and this is why he should have the courage to turn down Chris Wilder's side if he isn't going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

From the Hornets' perspective, this is likely to be a reasonably cheap deal to strike if they're only going to bring him in on loan.

Signing a new contract on Merseyside last year, he's likely to have plenty of time left on his current deal at Anfield and that's why a permanent move may be out of reach for the second-tier side.