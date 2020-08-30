Watford running the rule over former star ahead of potential transfer deal

Fernando Forestieri could be set for a return to former club Watford, according to The Athletic.

The Championship attacker was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the last campaign, having played over 100 games for the club and scoring 40 goals.

Now, the attacker could be returning to his old stomping ground, with the forward currently training at Watford after his Owls departure.

Forestieri is currently without a club, and the Hornets remember him fondly after his previous stint at Vicarage Road where he netted 18 times in 78 appearances and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League before leaving to the Owls for £3million.

Watford are preparing for a season in the Championship and with there being a number of players such as Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure rumoured to be on the way out, the Hornets are considering offering the Italian forward a contract.

Can you get 100% in this Watford quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Matej Vydra joined on loan from which club? Udinese Parma Lazio Bologna

The Verdict

It would be a good move all round, as it will be a club that Forestieri has good memories at and it will also be a big boost for Watford to get a player of his calibre in at the club.

Yes, he can be controversial at times, but more times than not the forward helped Wednesday and the Owls will have lost a spark with his departure from the club.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up, but it looks as though he’s set to stay in England and most likely the Championship.