Watford rivalling Crystal Palace and West Ham in move for £12m-rated midfielder

Watford are interested in pursuing a summer move for Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola with the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Atalanta also in the race, according to Spanish publication AS.

Moncayola has enjoyed a promising campaign in La Liga with Osasuna this season with him managing to register two goals in his 36 appearances from midfield to help them to an 11th place finish. The 23-year-old has also earned international recognition with Spain previously playing for their under-21s managing to earn seven caps.

According to the latest report from AS, Moncayola’s form this season has seen Watford and Atalanta hold a strong interest in him heading into the summer transfer window. It is believed that both sides would be willing to pay the 23-year-old’s release clause that is thought to be around £12 million, with Osasuna bracing themselves for transfer interest.

It is also being reported that both West Ham and Crystal Palace could also be in the hunt for Moncayola. Osasuna would not be willing to negotiate on the transfer fee and are not expected to accept anything short of the £12 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract.

The verdict

This seems like a potentially promising addition for Watford to make this summer, Moncayola appears to be a midfielder with a lot of potential and he has already been able to showcase his development in the last two seasons with Osasuna in La Liga. The Hornets need to add some extra technical quality in the middle of the park as they gear up for their Premier League return.

Atalanta’s recruitment within Europe in recent times has been excellent and if they are interested it suggests that Watford could be on to a winner with this potential signing if they can pull it off. Moncayola’s valuation of £12 million appears to be fairly reasonable in the current market. It should be a fee that the Hornets can afford this summer following their promotion.

The 23-year-old is someone that could have a lot of potential to increase his transfer valuation in the coming years if he goes on to enjoy a promising period in the Premier League with Watford. This seems like a signing that the Hornets should be looking to get over the line. However, that would not be easy if the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace are also interested in him as this report suggests.