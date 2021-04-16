Watford rivalling Brighton and Hove Albion to 5-goal winger ahead of summer transfer window

Watford are locked in a transfer tussle with Brighton and Hove Albion to the potential signing of Boavista winger Alberth Elis according Portuguese media outlet O Jogo.

The report also claims that the likes of Bordeaux, Rennes and Nice are also keen on a deal to sign Elis, who has caught the eye with some impressive showings so far this season.

The 25-year-old first signed for Boavista in 2020, after previously being on the books with American side Houston Dynamo, where he spent two years with the MLS club.

He made a positive start to life with the Portuguese side though, and scored his first goal for the club against Benfica, in an impressive 3-0 win for his side.

Elis has gone on to score five goals and be on hand to provide five assists for his Boavista team-mates from his 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

The 25-year-old has been in good form of late, with the winger scoring providing two assists in their recent 3-3 draw with Rio Ave.

It remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be open to a move elsewhere, although a move to the Premier League would surely be a tempting proposition for Elis.

Watford are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Swansea City with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

He could be worth a punt for the Hornets.

Elis has caught the eye with some strong performances for Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight this term, and it would be interesting to see whether he’d adjust well to the demands of Premier League football.

Watford are well-placed to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season under the management of Xisco Munoz, and they’ll be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

I’m not sure he’d be getting in the Watford starting XI though, as you would imagine that Ismaila Sarr would be ahead of him in the pecking order in Munoz’s plans for the first-team.