Managing Watford is surely the least secure job in football.

This isn’t new information for someone like Chris Wilder, who took up the role in March.

The 55-year-old is the third man to take the helm on a permanent basis this season, with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic having also taken charge of this squad in 2022/23.

Who will be Watford manager next season?

Recent speculation has indicated that Wilder won’t be in charge for much longer, with Francesco Farioli being linked with the role.

The Italian has limited managerial experience, having only been the main man twice in his career so far.

Both times were in the Turkish Super Lig, with Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

He has also previously been a goalkeeping and assistant coach at numerous clubs over the years, working as the former at clubs such as Benevento and Sassuolo under Roberto de Zerbi.

In his six games in charge, Wilder has won once, drawn twice, and lost three times with the side now 12th in the Championship table.

Given there is already speculation over his future at Vicarage Road, things don’t bode well for his long-term ambitions with the club.

The gap to the play-off places is six points with just five games and it is looking increasingly unlikely that Watford will gain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

What next for Chris Wilder?

Taking up the role at Watford was always going to be a risk for Wilder given how volatile the position can be.

But it has not paid off so far and it is now only damaging his reputation even further.

While the club have issued a statement claiming he will remain in charge for the rest of the campaign, the writing is now already on the wall for what is to come.

This comes off the back of a disappointing end to his brief stint in charge at Middlesbrough, who now look capable of Premier League promotion ever since his departure.

Wilder had the team struggling down the bottom but Michael Carrick has shown the true potential of that squad since replacing him.

The former Sheffield United boss earned an impressive reputation for his time with the Blades but it is quickly becoming apparent that he will need to be very careful with his next project.

Another short stint ending in failure would become a trend, which he cannot afford if he wishes to continue competing at the highest level.

Perhaps he can still turn things around at Watford, for which he would get deserved credit but the risk to take over at Vicarage Road has not paid off.