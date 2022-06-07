Watford reveal update over forward amid Liverpool and Newcastle United interest

Watford will face a battle to keep hold of Ismaila Sarr this summer with plenty of interest in his services – but the club may decide to let go of the player if a good offer comes in, as reported by Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports.

The Hornets utilised the player on 22 occasions last season and he managed a total of five goals and two assists along the way. He’s previously managed even better totals, notching 13 finishes last time he was in the Championship and a further five during his first campaign in the top flight.

Now, the 24-year-old could be allowed to stay in the Premier League while Watford drop down. That’s because there is plenty of top flight interest in his services from Liverpool and Newcastle, with both clubs tailing the player during the offseason.

Whilst Watford might want to keep hold of Sarr, especially considering his record in the second tier, the latest report over the player suggests that he could be sold on if a reasonable offer comes in for his services.

That seems likely, with both the Toon and the Reds having plenty of cash to splash this summer. The former of the two sides in particular will have more money than normal after their takeover and Eddie Howe should be allowed to bring in even more players that he wants after a successful spell with the side since he took over.

Sarr then might not have to worry about playing in the Championship again – as he could be let go during this transfer window.

The Verdict

Ismaila Sarr has proven he can be a very good player in the second tier and can be equally as solid in the Premier League – so it is a surprise that he has stayed with Watford for so long.

In fact, there will have been plenty that were surprised he stayed on with the Hornets in the Championship last time they were there, especially with interest in the player high back then too. Sarr though might not be afforded the chance to test himself in the second tier this time around, with even more interest in his services.

He has solidified himself as a good top flight option over the course of his Watford career so far and teams are recognising that too. Now, with the Hornets relegated yet again, it does appear as though this might be the summer that they finally allow the player to leave.

If they’re willing to accept good offers – and Newcastle are bound to test that resolve with this news – then it does appear as though a deal could happen during this offseason.