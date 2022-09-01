Watford respond to new bids for attacking pair as Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace chase deals

Following Watford’s relegation from the top flight last season, there has been uncertainty over the future of certain players throughout the summer.

Two players in particularly are Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

Pedro has been heavily linked with both Newcastle United and Everton recently whilst Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Aston Villa have been after Sarr.

The Magpies have submitted a series of bids for Pedro so far but have seen them all rejected as the Hornets try to keep hold of the forward who’s already scored two goals for his side this season.

Newcastle’s rejected bid was reportedly £25million without add-ons but Watford felt as though he was worth more than this.

However, on the last day of the summer transfer window, both Premier League sides have made fresh approaches according to Telegraph reporter Jason Burt, Everton’s believed to be similar to that Newcastle initially had rejected whilst Eddie Howe’s side built upon their previous effort.

Meanwhile, Sarr was set for a move to Aston Villa although it broke down at the last minute with Steven Gerrard changing his mind on the transfer.

However, Palace have remained keen and today put forward a bid to bring Sarr back to the top flight with them although they too have seen their efforts rejected.

Following Watford’s good start to the season which sees them currently sit fourth in the league, it seems they feel keeping both players are now in their best interests and worth more than any team are putting forward.

There is still time for any interested parties to put forward final bids for either Pedro or Sarr but at this point, it feels as though Watford have made their stance fairly clear and a move at this point would be unexpected.

The Verdict:

This is a fair enough decision from Watford. Had it happened earlier in the summer, the club would’ve had the opportunity to weigh up any offers and consider other options as replacements.

However, at this stage any exits would just leave shorts of players and it seems quite clear that none of the top flight clubs are willing to put forward bids that the Hornets feel are worth considering for two of their star players.

Pedro still has room to grow his game but he has started this season strongly and a good season in the Championship could take him to the next level of his game which would make him a player worth trying to hold on to.

Meanwhile, we know Sarr has the quality to make a difference at this level for the Hornets having scored 13 goals last time out in the Championship and the player will be expected to help them in their aims to return to the top flight this year.