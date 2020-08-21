Watford respond to multi-million pound transfer offer from Everton

Watford have rejected an offer in the region of £18m from Everton for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to Foot Mercato.

Doucoure is a player in demand following Watford’s relegation to the Championship, with Fulham and Wolves recently joining Everton in the race to sign the 27-year-old powerhouse.

Doucoure made 37 appearances in the Premier League for Watford last term, scoring four goals and adding two assists from central midfield, and a return to the top-flight now looks to be on the cards.

QUIZ: Can you name these 12 Watford players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this Watford player? Heurelho Gomes Tom Cleverley Gerard Deulofeu Isaac Success

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his midfield having missed out on the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Foot Mercato, an opening offer of £18m plus bonuses from Everton has been rejected by Watford for Doucoure, who still has another three years left on his deal at Vicarage Road.

Clearly, Watford have no reason to sell Doucoure this summer given the amount of time left on his contract, meaning that the club are likely to place a high price-tag on the midfielder’s shoulders.

The Hornets have made just the one signing in Jeremy Ngakia this summer, with Vladimir Ivic undoubtedly keen to bring in fresh faces sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

£18m is a lot of money, but it’s not enough to lure Doucoure away from Watford.

Some big Premier League clubs are after his signature and it’s no wonder given how impressive he was for Watford in the top-flight at times.

With another three years left on his contract, it seems that teams are going to have cough up a large amount of money for Doucoure.

This will only be beneficial for Watford and for Ivic as he looks to strengthen his squad this summer.