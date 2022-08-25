Watford respond to latest Newcastle United transfer offer for Joao Pedro

Newcastle United’s latest offer to Watford for Joao Pedro has been rejected, according to NUFC blog.

The Championship club were unhappy with the proposal, which suggested that the £25 million fee be paid out over the course of the next three years.

The Hornets preference in any potential deal would instead be to have the majority of the sum paid up front.

Talks are still continuing between the two clubs as they look to come to an agreement over the sale of the Brazilian.

An injury to Callum Wilson has also seen the Magpies pursue a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Reports have claimed that the Premier League side have agreed a fee worth up to £58 million for the Swedish international.

However, it is believed that this deal has no bearing on their pursuit of Pedro and that the move is still on the cards.

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

It has also been reported that Newcastle face competition to sign the forward, with top flight rivals Everton, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Leicester City also all interested in the 20-year old.

The teams are running out of time for any agreement to be made, with now only a week remaining in the transfer window.

The Verdict

Watford have a strong hand in these negotiations as they have no need to sell this summer.

That there is also strong competition for the signing of the player also strengthens their hand in talks with Newcastle.

This will help them secure the best possible deal, and receiving the bulk of the fee this summer will also help the club reinvest it back into Rob Edwards’ squad before the window closes next week.

However, it does feel inevitable that this deal will go through in the end given Newcastle’s desire to add to Eddie Howe’s forward line before the transfer deadline.