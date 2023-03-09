Watford respond to concerning EFL claim regarding previous transfer

Watford are not concerned by reports claiming the EFL are investigating the transfer involving Hassane Kamara to Udinese.

The left-back joined the Serie A side, who, like the Hornets, are owned by the Pozzo family, in a deal worth around £16.9m, a significantly higher sum than Watford had paid to buy the player in January.

Therefore, the i has claimed the EFL will look into the deal to see if the Championship side had deliberately inflated the value to gain a financial advantage.

Yet, in a statement shared on the club’s site, Watford reassured fans that they have nothing to hide and feel this is standard procedure.

“The story says nothing other than repeating the rules relating to transfers involving related parties. Of course we expect the EFL to examine all transactions. This is normal. Kamara was independently valued in Italy as it’s a related party transaction, so it’s already been assessed.”

Kamara has been a regular for Watford when fit this season, featuring in 26 games as they look to finish in the top six.

The verdict

There’s no denying that this did raise eyebrows considering Kamara’s value had supposedly gone up by around 5x in a matter of months even though Watford were relegated when he played.

But, as Watford say here, the EFL will look into all transfers and it’s ultimately going to be down to whether they believe, or more importantly can prove, that the deal wasn’t a normal one.

So, this is one that could run and run but it’s not going to change the fact that Kamara will just be focused on getting back to full fitness and winning promotion with Watford this season.

