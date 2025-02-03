Watford have told Wolfsburg that Kwadwo Baah is not for sale after the German club made an enquiry about the attacker.

The Hornets have enjoyed a positive season under Tom Cleverley so far, although three successive defeats mean they have dropped to 12th in the table, and they’re four points away from the play-off places.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 11 Coventry City 30 3 41 12 Watford 30 -2 41 13 Millwall 30 3 40

Despite the recent run, a top six finish will be the aim, and Cleverley knows that he must keep his best players to make that possible.

Watford insist Kwadwo Baah is not for sale

And, there was good news on that front, as reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Championship outfit have told Wolfsburg that Baah is not for sale after they made an approach for the 22-year-old.

“Wolfsburg had made an enquiry with Watford over Kwadwo Baah after 5 goals and 3 assists in 29 apps this season. Baah is considered non-transferable by the Hornets, the proposal has been rejected.”

This has been a breakthrough campaign for Baah at Vicarage Road, with the player having signed in 2021 from Rochdale, before having loan spells with Fortuna Düsseldorf and Burton Albion.

Watford are right to keep hold of Kwadwo Baah

The chance to move to Wolfsburg would surely have appealed to Baah, as they are competing well in the Bundesliga, and they will believe they can finish in the European places this season.

But, from Watford’s perspective, a sale on Deadline Day would’ve made no sense at all, and it was a surprise that Wolfsburg were keen given his injury situation.

Baah is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury, and Cleverley has admitted that he could be without the forward until late March.

Of course, Wolfsburg would view him as a long-term addition given his age and potential, but you would have thought that it’s something they would have prioritised in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether they will come back for Baah in the next window, but from Watford’s standpoint, their stance should be the same - he shouldn’t be for sale.

If the club are to progress as they want, they need to build around some of the most talented younger players at Vicarage Road, with Baah certainly falling into that category, although we know that may not be possible financially if they do stay in the Championship.

The immediate focus for Baah will be going through the stages of his recovery, and he will be determined to make a big contribution to the side when he is back up and running, when Watford will hope to be in the running for a top six finish.