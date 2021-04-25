Watford reportedly ‘likely’ to make 20-goal ace first summer signing in wake of promotion

Watford are likely to make AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott their first signing back in the Premier League, according to The Mirror’s Sam Elliott.

Watford sealed an immediate return to the Premier League yesterday, defeating Millwall by a goal to nil to secure automatic promotion.

The Hornets will look to finish the season by pipping Norwich City to the title, but Xisco Munoz will be casting one eye on the summer already.

According to The Mirror journalist Sam Elliott, Watford are likely to make AFC Wimbledon’s Joe Pigott their first signing.

Pigott has scored 18 goals in 41 League One appearances for Wimbledon this season, playing an influential role in the Dons’ survival bid.

The striker has scored 20 games in 48 games across all competitions, but is out of contract in the summer and is likely to attract interest.

The 27-year-old has previously attracted interest from Nottingham Forest, but it is said that a move to Watford would earn Pigott six times his current wage.

The Verdict

This is a really interesting development.

Pigott has been excellent for a struggling Wimbledon side this season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

Troy Deeney is getting older, though, so there is scope for Watford to bring in a new striker this summer.

Whether he is good enough to make the step up to the Premier League is another question. I’m not particularly sure whether he is able to do so.

But on a free transfer, it would undoubtedly be worth a punt as he wouldn’t demand a transfer fee.