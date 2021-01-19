Watford reportedly eyeing Manchester City talent

Watford are taking a closer look at Manchester City youngster Keke Simmonds and have reportedly made an enquiry over taking him on this month.

The Hornets are looking to get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, of course, and are currently sitting in 5th place in the Championship standings with 40 points.

There’s plenty of time for them to improve that further, too, and Xisco will be looking to his senior players to step up and be counted in the coming months.

It appears, though, that the Hornets are also looking at adding some youth to their ranks before the transfer window is up this month.

This comes from Ben Ransom:

Man City youngster Keke Simmonds is on the radar of Watford during this transfer window. Eng U18 forward is out of contract in the summer, but Watford have made an enquiry about a January move.#mcfc — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) January 19, 2021

The Verdict

The 19-year-old has made three appearances for Manchester City in Premier League 2 this season and looks set to be moving to pastures new sooner or later.

Indeed, with his deal at City up in the summer, he’ll naturally be looking at new clubs already and it sounds as though Watford are trying to establish whether they can get him this month.

The Hornets have got some decent attacking players in their side and the prospect of Simmonds learning from them and playing with them might well be the reason Watford are taking a closer look.

Let’s see if they get him.