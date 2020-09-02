Watford register transfer interest in Swansea City ace

Watford are interested in signing Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, according to Wales Online.

The midfielder played an influential role in helping Swansea secure a top-six finish last season, before they were defeated by Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

The 25-year-old featured in every single Championship fixture and started in both play-off fixtures against Brentford, registering seven assists over the course of the season.

Grimes still has another two years left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium, but Watford are now said to be interested in signing the midfielder as they prepare to embark on life back in the Championship.

According to Wales Online, Watford hold an interest in signing the former Exeter City, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United man, as Vladimir Ivic looks to continue strengthening his new squad.

Watford may be set to lose Abdoulaye Doucoure to Everton for around £35m, and have reportedly identified Grimes as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Swansea have been very active in the transfer window thus far, and have brought in Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves to provide competition for the likes of Grimes and Jay Fulton in midfield.

Korey Smith has also arrived on a free transfer following his release by Bristol City, so there is definitely competition for places in South Wales ahead of next season.

The Verdict

It would be a real coup for Watford to lure a captain of a fellow Championship side to Vicarage Road, especially given how well Swansea did last season.

Grimes was the heartbeat of the team and produced a series of impressive performances in midfield, and seven assists is hardly a bad record for a defensive midfielder, too.

Smith and Gibbs-White add real competition to their midfield, though, so whether that plays a factor in Swansea’s decision to potentially let him go remains to be seen.