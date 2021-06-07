Watford receive transfer boost as West Ham stance on move for £20m-rated West Brom ace outlined

West Ham United are unlikely to be set to make a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer with the Hammers concentrating on other areas, according to Claret and Hugh.

It has previously been reported by the Express and Star that both West Ham and newly promoted Watford are both interested in making a move for Johnstone this summer.

However, that same report outlined that neither side would be wanting to pay the £20 million valuation the Baggies have set for the keeper.

Johnstone enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Hawthorns in the Premier League last season, and he managed to average 4.5 saves per game.

The keeper made his England debut against Romania on Sunday and he produced an outstanding moment of quality to keep Gareth Southgate’s side 1-0 up during the second period to secure a clean sheet.

It is being reported by Claret and Hugh that West Ham see other areas of their squad like bringing in a forward and a centre-back as a bigger priority this summer. That means they will not be making a move for Johnstone in the transfer window and they will instead use the funds to invest in those areas of the squad.

The verdict

This is encouraging news for West Brom and it means they now have one less side to worry about in terms of losing Johnstone this summer. However, it does seem inevitable that there will be interest from elsewhere and this update might persuade Watford to step up their interest in the keeper.

Johnstone outlined his quality on his England debut against Romania, and he would be an excellent signing for someone like Watford who are aiming to improve their goalkeeping options ahead of their return to the top-flight. The Hornets will want a lower valuation from the Baggies before they move, but West Brom should stay firm and not lower that by too much.

If West Brom’s valuation can not be met for Johnstone then the Baggies will have an excellent keeper on their hands again next season and he would could them get back into the Premier League. However, the keeper would likely prefer the club to sort out a move for him, so it is a difficult one for them to deal with.