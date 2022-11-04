Watford receive significant player boost ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Coventry City

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic has revealed that Keinan Davis will be included in the club’s match-day squad for tomorrow’s showdown with Coventry City.

The forward has now returned to training after missing the Hornets’ clashes with Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City due to a muscular injury.

In the absence of Davis, Watford managed to extend their winning run in the Championship to three games by securing maximum points from these two aforementioned fixtures.

Goals from Francisco Sierralta and Ismaila Sarr sealed victory for the Hornets in their recent meeting with the Bluebirds.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, Watford will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s game.

However, the Hornets cannot afford to underestimate Coventry at Vicarage Road as their opponents have won four of their last six league games following a slow start to the season.

Ahead of this fixture, Bilic has shared an encouraging update on Davis.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about the forward, the Hornets boss said: “Keinan is obviously very important to us.

“[Vakoun] Bayo has had a couple of decent games, lots of running and fighting, and created a couple of chances too.

“But Keinan is our main striker, and today is the first time we’re going to see him back working with the main group.

“He’s been working away from us but yesterday after training he said he felt good and was very positive.

“He’s good to go, and the decision is whether he starts or not.”

20 quiz questions about some of Watford’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is their best league win? 8-0 9-0

The Verdict

This is a significant boost for Watford as Davis has managed to produce some positive performances for the club in the Championship this season.

In his last seven league appearances, the forward has scored a respectable total of four league goals.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.75 at this level, Davis will be confident in his ability to make a difference in tomorrow’s clash.

Whereas the forward has made strides in terms of his fitness, it could be argued that Bilic may find it beneficial to ease him back into action as this will minimise the risk of another injury setback.

Having achieved promotion to the Premier League during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, Davis will be determined to replicate this feat at Vicarage Road next year.