Watford readying £6 million summer move for Newcastle United man

Watford are interested in making a potential move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow in the summer as the Hornets eye up a potential long-term successor to Ben Foster, per The Sunday Mirror (18/04/21, p62).

Darlow had been enjoying an impressive season with Newcastle in the Premier League and had earned plaudits for the way he had filled in for the injured Martin Dubravka. The former Nottingham Forest keeper managed to record four clean sheets and average 3.5 saves per game during his 25 Premier League appearances. However, he has since been dropped following Dubravka’s return.

It is being reported by per The Sunday Mirror (18/04/21, p62), that Watford are potentially ready to make an offer of around £6 million to Newcastle for Darlow when the transfer window opens. The Hornets are thought to be keen to offer him the chance to stake a claim for more regular game time and to potentially be the long-term replacement for Foster.

The report also adds that Newcastle could be tempted to cash in on the goalkeeper this summer with them having Dubravka back from injury. While they are also set to see Freddie Woodman return to the squad following his impressive loan spell in the Championship with Swansea City.

The verdict

This seems like it would potentially be a very good signing for Watford, with Darlow having shown he has a lot of quality and can perform in the top-flight when given the chance to have a run in the Newcastle side. If the Hornets go up then you could see the keeper making a real fight with Foster for their number spot during the course of next term.

At £6 million Watford would potentially be getting themselves a player capable of being their number one for a number of seasons. That should be seen as a major positive, with Foster now entering the latter part of his career. However, it remains to be seen whether the Newcastle stopper would be prepared to wait behind the experienced keeper until he leaves the club.

It seems like Newcastle are open to a potential sale given they already have two quality options in Dubravka and Woodman to consider for their number one spot. Therefore, if Watford want to make this deal happen it seems there is a strong chance it could get done.