Watford reach transfer agreement with Stoke City

Watford have confirmed the signing of Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The 25-year-old, who has been sent out on two loans prior to his latest Watford move, made 45 Championship appearances for Stoke but struggled to fully emerge as a first-team regular as time progressed.

Etebo spent half of the 2019/20 campaign in La Liga with Getafe, before spending the entirety of last season with Galatasaray where he eventually became a regular starter.

The midfielder joined The Potters on a five-year deal in the summer of 2018 from Feirense of Portugal’s top division, who were then managed by Gary Rowett, and was immediately tasked with justifying his £6.35 million price-tag.

The 2018/19 season saw Etebo make 37 appearances but started to fall out of favour, which eventually led to loan spells away from the club.

Etebo is now presented with a fresh opportunity to make an impression at the newly-promoted club. It may be a move that could just boost his career.

The verdict

Etebo has been very unfortunate in regard to how everything has played out at Stoke. He has seen three different managers and it is always a difficult challenge when they all possess different philosophies.

The fact that he has broken into the teams during two loan spells at two strong teams shows that he still has more to give.

Etebo will bring energy to the middle of midfield and will feel like he has a lot to prove in the English game.

He is still just 25 and has the potential to enjoy a long Premier League career, should his move to Watford work out.

How well do you know Stoke City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Nick Hancock? 56 57 58 59