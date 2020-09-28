Watford reach transfer agreement with European club for defender

Watford are set to sign defender William Troost-Ekong from Italian side Udinese in the near future according to the Watford Observer.

It is claimed that Troost-Ekong has said his farewells to his Udinese team-mates, ahead of a move to Vicarage Road.

The defender made 66 appearances in total for Udinese, after signing for the club back in 2018 from Turkish side Bursaspor..

Hornets boss Vladimir Ivić already has a number of options available to him in defence, so it’ll be interesting to see what plans he has for Troost-Ekong, with the likes of Craig Cathcart and Ben Wilmot being just some of the regular starters in defence for Watford.

But Troost-Ekong is capped for the Nigeria senior side on the international stage, and you would imagine that he’ll fancy his chances of challenging for a starting spot in Vladimir Ivić’s squad.

Watford are currently sat fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on a strong start to this year’s league campaign.

The Hornets will be targeting an immediate promotion back into the Premier League, after they were relegated from the top-flight last term.

Watford are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Reading, in what is certain to be a tricky test against a Royals side that are yet to drop points in the Championship this weekend.

Do you know which club these former Watford academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Which club does Theo Robinson player for now? Gillingham Bolton Wanderers Port Vale Southend United

The Verdict:

Do they really need another defender?

Watford already have a number of options available to them in defence, and I don’t think they should be focusing on signing more players when they haven’t moved a few on yet.

I think Troost-Ekong will be a solid player at Championship level, but like I say, you have to question whether he’ll get the regular game time he’s after this season.

He’s a good player, but I don’t think it was a deal that desperately needed to be completed.