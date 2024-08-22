Spanish club Girona are closing in on the signing of Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed by the two clubs for the Colombia international.

Asprilla has been the subject of intense transfer speculation through the summer transfer window.

But, with just over a week left in the market, his departure from Vicarage Road now appears to be close.

The 20-year-old featured 44 times in the Championship last season, contributing six goals and seven assists, but did not play in either of the Hornets’ opening two league games in this campaign (all stats from Fbref).

Yaser Asprilla transfer latest as Girona close in on Watford playmaker

Watford initially agreed a deal with French club Rennes to sell Asprilla for £25 million, but the move fell through due to an expiry date in the agreement passing, according to The Athletic.

This has opened the door for Girona to come in and strike a deal with the Championship side.

Asprilla is set to make the switch to La Liga, and will even compete in the Champions League with Michel’s side - who are part of the City Football Group structure ran by the owners of Premier League champions Man City.

The attacking midfielder is set to travel to Spain to complete his medical before finalising the deal, after an agreement was struck between the two clubs.

Related Stoke City and Watford in pole position to sign AFC Bournemouth player Daniel Jebbison made the move to the Cherries this summer, but is set for a loan move.

Asprilla signed for Watford in the summer of 2022 from Colombian outfit Envigado, and has been a key figure for the side over the last two years.

But he is now set to depart Tom Cleverley’s squad, although it is still unclear what the cost of his transfer will be.

This will come as a blow to Watford, who have also already lost Ismael Koné from the team during this transfer window, with the Canada international midfielder joining Marseille.

Despite two key players from last year being absent from their opening two games, the Hornets have won both of their fixtures, beating Millwall and Stoke City.

Yaser Asprilla’s importance to Watford

Asprilla cemented himself as a regular presence in the team in his first year at Vicarage Road, making 34 appearances in his debut Championship campaign, 17 of which came as a start.

He registered one goal and two assists, showing flashes of his potential before cementing his importance during his second season with the Hertfordshire outfit.

Yaser Asprilla's Selected Watford FC Midfield Stats 2023/24 - As Per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.20 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.22 Shots 2.50 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.41 Shot-creating actions 4.81

Watford will be looking to compete for promotion back to the Premier League despite their reduced budget compared to previous years, as will most clubs in the Championship, but the impending departure of Asprilla will be a blow to those ambitions.

Next up for Cleverley’s side is a home game against Derby County on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Yaser Asprilla’s departure is no surprise for Watford supporters

Asprilla’s departure has been coming all summer, especially after the deal with Rennes just about fell through.

Girona have stepped up in their place, and it is an exciting time to be joining the Spanish club due to their Champions League qualification.

This will be a great opportunity for Asprilla to compete against the best players in the world, and prove what he can do already at the age of just 20.

But it will be a big blow for supporters, who are seeing yet another important part of the team sold, and with just days remaining in the transfer window to boot - Cleverley will need some fresh faces and fast if the Hornets are going to keep up their strong start to the 2024-25 season.