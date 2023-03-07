Watford announce arrival of Slaven Bilic’s successor

Chris Wilder has agreed a deal until the end of the season to become the new Watford boss.

The Hornets, who sacked Rob Edwards earlier in the campaign, haven’t progressed as they expected under Slaven Bilic and it was announced this afternoon that the Croatian had left Vicarage Road.

And, the hierarchy wasted little time in lining up his replacement, as it was confirmed by the Championship side that they had brought Wilder in on a deal that will initially run until the end of the season.

Whilst the 55-year-old struggled at his last job with Middlesbrough, which saw him dismissed earlier this season as well, Wilder does have a promotion from his CV at this level with the Blades, who he also took to a top-half finish in the Premier League.

Wilder’s first game will be at QPR this weekend as he inherits a Watford side that are ninth in the table and four points from the play-off places, with the expectation that he will guide the team to a top six finish this season.

Start 2023 by testing your Watford knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 Who scored Watford's first goal of this season? Ismaila Sarr Joao Pedro Vakoun Issouf Bayo Tom Cleverley

The verdict

This is a very bold move and it’s basically a final roll of the dice from the Watford board who are desperate for the club to win promotion this season.

Whether Wilder is the right man long-term is open to debate but he is the sort of fiery figure that could prompt an instant response from this talented side that had been underachieving under Bilic.

Nevertheless, it’s still a big risk but it’s a great opportunity for Wilder to get back in the game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.