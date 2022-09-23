Watford have not produced an academy player that featured heavily in the first team for quite some time.

There have been the odd player to debut here and there for the Championship side, but the last names that come to mind that featured somewhat regularly in the first team were Sean Murray and Tommie Hoban. Both of those players last appeared for the Hornets in 2014/15.

Nevertheless, the club have produced a number of players currently playing throughout the football pyramid, and with that in mind, we thought we’d put together a short quiz all about them.

See if you can answer which club these ex-Hornets youth players are currently at – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Watford quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Hornets youth players play for now?

1 of 20 BRITT ASOMBALONGA ALANYASPOR ADANA DEMIRSPOR