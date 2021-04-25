Watford quiz: Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Watford have enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign and the Hornets are looking well set for life back in the Premier League next term after securing promotion.

Xisco Munoz has managed to galvanise the squad and find a way of getting the best out of Watford’s most important players. The result has been that they have been the most inform team in the league over the last few months and that has allowed them to even close the gap on Norwich City.

The Hornets are going to face a crucial summer transfer window if they are going to be able to survive in the top-flight next term. It is important that they add the right players to the squad, but that they also keep happy the players in their squad who have been key to their efforts this term.

While we wait to see what happens with Watford over the next few weeks and then the summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Vicarage Road. Can you identify whether these 18 grounds have a higher or lower capacity than Watford’s stadium?

