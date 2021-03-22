Watford quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Vicarage Road – But are they true?

Watford are on course to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, with Xisco Munoz doing extremely well since he was appointed.

It had been a turbulent start to the campaign under Vladimir Ivic, but the Hornets are flying now, and fans will hope that top-flight football will be back at Vicarage Road next season.

The club’s famous ground has seen a lot of highs and lows over the years, but how much do you know about Vicarage Road?

Check out our quiz all about the stadium and simply state whether the fact is true or false! Post your scores below!

