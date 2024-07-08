Highlights Queens Park Rangers and Watford vie for former Ajax defender Ar'jany Martha's signature.

The 20-year-old Dutch left-back is a free agent after rejecting a deal extension with Ajax.

Martha has experience in top-flight matches and continental competition with Ajax.

Queens Park Rangers and Watford are said to be battling it out with Burnley and Sunderland for the signature of former Ajax defender Ar’jany Martha, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after turning down the offer of extending his deal with the Eredivisie giants this year and will be available on a free transfer to any interested parties.

The young star has also been of interest to fellow Championship sides Burnley and Sunderland earlier in the transfer window, with Martha predominantly a left-back, but can also be used further up the pitch.

The Dutch youth international featured in nine top flight matches for John van't Schip’s side last season, as well as getting experience in continental competition with two appearances in the Europa League.

Watford and Queens Park Rangers the latest Championship clubs to register interest in Ajax defender Ar’jany Martha

Martha is a player thought to have a bright future in the game, having played extensively for the Ajax development squads during his progression up to the first team at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Having begun playing for Jong Ajax in the 2020/21 campaign, the defender has racked up over 100 appearances for the youth side over the previous four campaigns, netting nine goals in the process.

Those eye-catching displays finally earned the star a call up to the first-team last season, as he made his first start for the club in a 2-0 victory over FC Volendam, a result which put an end to his side’s ten game winless run in all competitions.

In what proved to be a tumultuous time for the club on and off the field, Martha began to stake a claim for a regular place in the side with a number of assured performances within the backline, with victories over Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem to follow.

Ar'jany Martha's 2023/24 season - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Eerste Divisie 23 0 2 Eredivisie 9 0 1 Europa League 2 0 1 TOTO KNVB Beker 1 0 0

In total, the left-back featured eleven times in all competitions, and only ended up on the losing side just the once; as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s last minute penalty secured a dramatic 4-3 victory for Marseille in the Europa League in his debut in continental competition.

John van't Schip questions Ar’Jany Martha attitude during Ajax season

While the 23/24 campaign was a successful one in many ways for Martha, his approach was led to be questioned by Ajax boss Van’t Schip in the second-half of the season, with the defender left out of a Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt as a result.

The Ajax boss [pictured] said at the time: "You have to play well and perform well. He clearly didn't. And it's also about: how are you on the field?

“That wasn't good enough. We didn't feel that there was someone who was going for it.

"Ajax is a professional club and not a charity. You're not just taken along."

The defender then failed to make another appearance for the side for the remainder of the campaign, as Ajax slumped to a fifth placed finish in the Eredivisie, their worst finish since the turn of the Century.

That disruption with the Ajax coach could have been the cause for the 20-year-old to snub a new deal with the club this summer, with plenty of Championship sides looking to capitalise on the Dutchman’s departure from Amsterdam.