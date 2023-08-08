Highlights Highly-rated teenager Daniel Daga is attracting interest from top European clubs including AC Milan and Liverpool but Watford are working on a move.

Daga impressed with his performances for Nigeria in the U20 World Cup, playing above his age group.

Standing at just 5'6", Daga is a strong tackler with good game reading ability, but still has room to develop before playing first team football.

Watford are trying to snap up highly-rated teenager Daniel Daga amid competition from some of Europe's top clubs, according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

The 16-year-old turned heads with his performances for Nigeria in this summer's U20 World Cup out in Argentina, playing above his age group, and has been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Liverpool in the current window.

Who is Daniel Daga?

The combative defensive midfielder plays for FC One Rocket in the Nigerian National League but it's his performances for the Nigerian U20s, in both the Africa Cup of Nations and the recent World Cup, where he was part of the team that were beaten by South Korea in the quarter-finals, that have piqued interest outside his homeland.

The right-footer is just 5 foot 6 inches, though there is clearly potential for him to continue to grow due to his age, but he is a strong tackler that reads the game well and is an asset sweeping up in front of the defence.

On the ball, he's composed and confident with a good range of passing but his contributions in the final third are more as a distributor, often looking to pick out more attack-minded teammates, than a threat in and around the box or as a ball carrier.

Clearly, the 16-year-old is still quite raw and will need to develop before he's ready for first team football in the EFL but Football Talent Scout has suggested he has the potential to be "a key player for a top team in the Premier League or La Liga".

Watford, Daniel Daga latest

McGrath reported on Tuesday afternoon that Watford are working on "an ambitious move" for Daga as they look to beat some of Europe's top clubs in the race for his signature.

It is understood that the teenager was at Vicarage Road to see Valerien Ismael's side demolish QPR 4-0 on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

What has Daniel Daga said about his future?

Last month, Daga spoke openly about his future to local outlet Nigerianinfo.fm. He confirmed the interest in him from clubs across Europe, including AC Milan and Liverpool, and outlined his lofty ambitions in the game.

"Yeah, many clubs," the 16-year-old replied when quizzed about who was interested in him.

“Many clubs apart from AC Milan, Liverpool, Anderlecht. Many other clubs are looking for me - Watford, Club Brugge, in Denmark, Midtjylland.

“It’s true they are all looking me. But I'm not yet at the point because I'm looking for where I can play. Because in two years I'll be playing at the top like (Victor) Osimhen."

On what he hopes to achieve in the future, Daga added: "I want to see myself playing at Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd; play in the Champions League; play in the FA Cup, win the FA Cup and win Champions League in the next five years.

“Because I have the belief, the confidence and boldness that I'm going to be there in the next five years and I'll be playing in the Super Eagles.

"I know Nigerians want to see me in Super Eagles and I believe myself to play in the national team. It may not be the time I'll start playing yet but I believe 100 percent I'll play (for the) Super Eagles soon."