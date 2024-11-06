This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford under first-time manager Tom Cleverley have been one of the Championship's biggest surprise packages so far this season, as the Hornets look to fly their way back to the Premier League.

Having lost some key players in the summer, such as Wesley Hoedt, Yaser Asprilla and Ismael Kone respectively, Watford's squad was given a sizeable overhaul with a host of new faces arriving at Vicarage Road.

As such, many would've forgiven the club for undergoing somewhat of a transitional season, giving the new additions time to bed in, and allowing Cleverley the room to grow into his new role in the dug out.

However, Watford don't appear to have got that memo, as through the early stages of the season, they're cementing themselves as a genuine promotion contender this term, after two previous mid-table campaigns.

But who are the club's two best players at this moment in time and why? And what price-tag should they carry? We asked our Watford fan pundit, Justin Beattie, to find out...

"At least £10-20m"

After joining Watford on a permanent basis in February after impressing whilst on loan from Belgian side Gent, Giorgi Chakvetadze has developed into a real talisman for the Hornets.

So much so that the club wasted no time in handing him a new five-year deal in September, ensuring the Georgian international will be contracted at Vicarage Road until 2029.

That wasn't just to reward his highly impressive performances, however, as it's been reported that Premier League side Wolves have taken a shine to the forward, and are potentially lining up a big-money approach in January.

As such, handing the 25-year-old a new long-term deal will ensure his price-tag is driven up considerably, but why has he been one of Watford's best players, and how much might he be worth?

Beattie said: "I'm always hopeless at price-tags and valuing players, as I never really know how much a player is worth until they're placed on the transfer market, or they've been moved on.

"I would think our two best players currently are Kwadwo Baah and Giorgi Chakvetadze. In terms of price, not easy to say, I would imagine that Giorgi's price-tag would be slightly more, as he played in the last European championships for Georgia.

"There is already interest in him from Wolverhampton Wanderers. I would think both of those players would be commanding at least £10-20m each, but it's always hard to say."

He could cost someone a fortune

At just 21, Kwadwo Baah is one of the most exciting young players in the Championship, and certainly appears to have as much potential as anyone young winger in the division.

Until he adds that consistent end product to his game, that potential is what a club would predominantly be purchasing at this moment in time, but he's certainly showing signs that he's improving in that area so far this season.

Baah's career stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 Burton Albion 21 2 1 22/23 Fortuna Dusseldorf 7 0 0 20/21 Rochdale 34 3 2 19/20 Rochdale 10 0 0

Once those goals and assists consistently arrive in his game, Baah looks to have all the other building blocks towards becoming a top winger already in place.

Speed, directness, flair, strength, contact balance, dribbling and a desire to carry out his defensive duties as well as his attacking ones; all of that is observable in his game already.

Speaking to his talent level and potential, Manchester City had appeared to have agreed to sign him on a pre-contract deal when he was with Rochdale in 2021, but that move broke down, and paved the way for the Hornets to snap up his signature.

Alongside Chakvetadze, Baah penned a new five-year deal at Vicarage Road in October, with Cleverley citing a change in his attitude being the biggest change to his game in recent times, and being the catalyst for him earning this long-term deal.

However, should he continue to improve at the rate he currently is, Watford may well struggle to keep him on their books until 2029, but he could be a player that banks the club a serious amount of money in the future...